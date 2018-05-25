Columbus police bring charges against woman who called 911 nearly 200 times

A Columbus woman is a facing misdemeanor charge after police say she repeatedly called the city’s 911 emergency number and tied up law enforcement resources responding to her calls.
Denna Beaty appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning and told Judge Julius Hunter she would represent herself. She was cited on May 3 and the volume of the calls has decreased, Columbus police Cpl. Michael Balauitan told the court.
According to city records, Beaty has called 911 at least 71 times since Jan. 1, Balauitan said. Since November of 2016, Beaty has made 193 calls to the 911 emergency line.
The nature of the calls are what police term “to meet a person.” Sometimes she would report someone was in the attic and police would find no one after a search of the home, Balauitan said.
“I strongly suggest that you retain an attorney,” Judge Julius Hunter told the woman. “Obviously, there are some issues here. And if you can’t afford an attorney you should take the city up on the offer to provide you one.”
Hunter set bond on unlawful contact with 911 at $500 and released her on her own recognizance. The case was bound over to State Court.
If convicted, Beaty could face a fine of not more than $500 or 12 months in jail, or both.
The bigger issue for the police department is repeated calls when there is not an issue, tie up police resources, Balauitan said after the hearing.
“When we get these calls, it ties up two units,” Balauitan said. “You can see here that there are probably mental health issues, but we can only do so much.”
