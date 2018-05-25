Meth lab dump site found near Lakebottom Park beneath vacant house

Less than three blocks from Lakebottom Park, members of the Special Operations Unit found a possible methamphetamine manufacturing dump site at a vacant house, Columbus police said.
No arrest has been made in connection with the May 19 lab cleanup at 1314 18th St.
Officers donned special suits and breathing equipment to removed the cooking supplies used in the manufacture of meth. The items were stored beneath the house.
Police described the supplies as dangerous to anyone who may come in contact with the chemicals which could be deadly for a child.
The Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services assisted Special Operations in the cleanup of the site.
Officers posted images of the cleanup on the department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information on the person responsible for storing the substances under the house should contact police.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments