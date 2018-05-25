Woman accused in Riverwalk assault at bait and tackle shop on Victory Drive

A Columbus woman is accused of assaulting four people on the Chattahoochee Riverwalk early Thursday before a fight erupted with emergency medical services personnel, Columbus police said.
Adrian Delores Cole, 33, faces one count of aggravated assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, obstructing or hindering emergency medical technicians or emergency medical professionals. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the Bulldog Bait & Tackle at 1300 Victory Drive at 5:13 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, police found Cole and four victims she is accused of assaulting.
After an ambulance arrived, police said Cole kicked two police officers and an emergency medical services personnel. Suspect also stabbed with an unidentified object an emergency medical services technician, police said.
