Police seize $5,368 in assorted drugs and cash from vehicle on Cusseta Road

A traffic stop has led to a trafficking in crack cocaine charge and the seizure of more $5,368 in cash and assorted drugs Friday afternoon, Columbus police said.
Pernell Richard Mays, 37, was taken into custody after a foot chase from police about 3:45 p.m. at Cusseta Road and 23rd Avenue. He was charged with one count each of trafficking in crack cocaine, possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Mays was stopped in a light blue 2013 Dodge Dart on Cusseta Road at 23rd Avenue. Police said he was in possession of almost 2 ounces of marijuana with a street value of $544, an ounce of crack cocaine worth $2,830, 2.8 grams of powdered cocaine at $280 and 28 Ecstasy pills costing $700 on the street.
All told, the assorted drugs were valued at $4,354. Mays also was in possession of $1,714 in cash, pushing the total value of money and drugs to $5,368.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments