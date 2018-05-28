Florida man dies when struck by car while walking on Macon Road in Midland

A Florida man was killed early Monday morning when he walking on Macon Road not far from the Muscogee County-Talbot County line and was struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.
Reginald Brown, 32, of Clearwater, Fla., was pronounced dead on Macon Road at 3:15 a.m. by Deputy Muscogee County Coroner Charles Newton.
Brown was struck by a vehicle in the westbound lane of Macon Road about 1,500 feet from McKee Road, Columbus police Sgt. Chris Anderson said. The case remains under investigation and no charges against the woman driving the vehicle have been filed, Anderson said.
The man was visiting friends in Columbus, according to Newton. He had left a party and was walking back toward Columbus when he was struck, Newton said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
