New Orleans high school student lands in Columbus jail after Peachtree Mall altercation

An 18-year old New Orleans high school student days away from graduation found himself in the Muscogee County Jail over the Memorial Day weekend on multiple charges of making false statements to police and disorderly conduct.
Christopher Jacobs was arrested Sunday at the Best Buy off Manchester Expressway after an altercation with an off-duty Columbus police officer escalated.
The situation started inside Peachtree Mall where mall security observed Jacobs trying to selling CDs, police Cpl. Rosalyn Hall testified in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.
Hall, a 37-year veteran of the police force, was working off-duty security at the mall when she approached Jacobs and asked him to leave. Jacobs became verbally combative, Hall told Judge Julius Hunter.
“He said, ‘In Louisiana, an old woman like you would not last a day,’” Hall said.
He had his hands in his pockets as he was walking out of the mall and she instructed him to take his hands out of his pockets, she said.
“He just kept putting them in there deeper,” Hall told the court. “... This is why our youth is dying.”
She asked him his age and at first he said 14, then he said 15. Those statements led to the false information charges.
The boy said he was traveling from New Orleans to Atlanta and ran out of gas in Columbus and slept in his vehicle, Hall said.
When he got outside, the boy kept yelling at Hall, she said.
He was arrested at the nearby Best Buy and charged with the city ordinance violations. By the time he got to court Tuesday morning, the teenager had spent nearly two days in jail.
Hunter asked the officer if she thought “time served” would be an appropriate sentence for the one count of giving a false information and one disorderly conduct charge he pleaded guilty to was an appropriate sentence. The additional charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.
“I will leave that up to you, judge,” she said.
Jacobs told the court he was graduating from high school on Saturday and would be taking a bus back to New Orleans as soon as he is released. Hunter sentenced him to time served.
“When you get back to New Orleans, I hope you don’t do anything stupid like this again,” Hunter said.
