Woman, 36, accused of shooting two men with .45 caliber pistol on Esontia Street

A 36-year-old woman is accused in a Memorial Day shooting that left two men injured on Estonia Street, Columbus police said.
Chantaye Williams was arrested after the 2:45 p.m. Monday shooting in the 4500 block of Estonia Street and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes and held without bond for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to Melvin Avenue and Estonia street to check on two gunshot victims. During the investigation, police said Williams was identified as the shooter of both victims near the intersection . The suspect was armed with .45 caliber pistol.
No report was available on the condition of the two victims.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments