Man found defecating outside Burger King charged with public indecency

A Columbus man faces a public indecency charged after he was spotted defecating on the side of Burger King restaurant late Sunday, according to a police report.
John Jaure , 44, was taken into custody shortly after the 8:15 a.m. incident at 4312 Veterans Parkway restaurant, the report stated.
Police were called to the fast-food restaurant to check on a man wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts. The man was defecating on the side of the building and seen using the business water hose to wash himself, according to the report.
Police arrested Jaure at the scene. He was later released on bond from the Muscogee County Jail.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments