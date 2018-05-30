Watch attorney's reaction as he gets an earful from woman yelling, accusing his client of stealing all her mother's money.

Defense attorney Jerry Froelich represented George William "Bill" Snipes during a court hearing Wednesday morning. Snipes is accused of stealing millions of dollars in insurance claim settlements from his clients. This happened after the hearing.
Mike Haskey
Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.

Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case

The police chief who helped catch a serial killer feels no sympathy seeing him executed.“Watching that had no effect on me whatsoever,” Police Chief Ricky Boren said of Carlton Gary’s execution. “Carlton got what was prescribed for him as his fate