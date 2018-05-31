Man charged with molestation after teen girls said he exposed himself on 33rd Street

A 21-year-old Columbus man is accused of exposing himself to two teenage girls Wednesday on 33rd Street near Sixth Avenue, police said.
Deiontae Hicks was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the scene of the incident. He was charged with one count each of child molestation, public indecency and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the location about 5:15 p.m. to check on a man exposing himself to children. At the scene, the mother of a 15-year-old girl said the man exposed himself to her daughter and her friend, 16. Both girls told police they were on a porch in the 3200 block of Sixth Avenue when the man asked to use a cell phone.
After one offered him a phone, the man was using the phone when he reached into his pants, exposed himself and started masturbating while looking at the girls, police said. The man then walked over to his front porch nearby and started again to touch himself.
Police spotted a man matching the suspect’s description as he walked on Sixth Avenue. Hicks was taken into custody after police chased him to a yard on Seventh Avenue.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
