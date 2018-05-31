Man arrested in Texas charged with 2015 rape in Columbus, police said

A suspect has been arrested on outstanding warrants in Texas for rape in connection with a November 2015 assault, Columbus police said.
Jose Luis Soto, 30, was charged with one count each of rape and sodomy in a Nov. 23, 2015 assault. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police launched an investigation after an officer was called to St. Francis Hospital on a sexual assault. Police allege the assault occurred about 2:30 a.m.
While in Columbus, Soto lived in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Veterans Parkway. Before coming to Columbus, he lived in Sierra Vista, Ariz., police said.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments