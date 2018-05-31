Kevin Carver’s attorney: ‘My client is not a member of Ghostface Gangsters’

The attorney for a Columbus man facing a range of drug and theft charges declared during a Thursday morning court hearing that his client was not in a whites-only gang at the center of an ongoing police investigation.
Kevin Carver, 46, was charged with possessing heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the drugs. After Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter set Carver’s bond at $2,500 on each charge, defense attorney Mark Jones of Columbus told the court he wanted to make this clear:
“My client is not a member of Ghostface Gangsters,” he announced.
The gang has been operating in Georgia since 2000, when it started in a Cobb County jail. It since has spread to state prisons and grown into a large street gang operating throughout Georgia and neighboring states.
After the hearing, Detective Michael O’Keefe, who has headed a nearly two-month investigation leading to the arrests of five men police say are members or associates of the gang, confirmed Carver is “not a known member” of the gang. O’Keefe declined to say whether Carver was associated with the gang.
Jones after the court session was adamant his client was not affiliated with the gang. The term associate or member is “splitting hairs,” he said.
“He’s had nothing to do with them,” Jones said. “If anything, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Carver was jailed on burglary charges in April, but had been released on bond. He was arrested this week in Russell County for outstanding warrants on the drug charges
The investigation into the Ghostface Gangsters began with Carver’s arrest April 12 when police were called to a burglary at The Storage Place, 4445 Warm Springs Road.
Two suspects were there in a Dodge Ram pickup when they noticed the business’ storage room was not padlocked, so they backed their truck in, dropped the tailgate, loaded a leaf blower and other power tools, and left, police allege.
Later identified as Carver and Kevin Brian Davis of Fortson, the two returned that same day and put a sign where it would block a security camera as they reloaded the pickup. But then the manager pulled in and blocked their pickup. Davis ran away, but Carver was arrested there, O’Keefe said during an April Recorder’s Court hearing.
On April 15, a trucker renting a unit at The Storage Place reported finding two men loading his collectibles into a U-Haul truck. They sped away, with some of their loot falling out on the ground. The trucker estimated they got about $1,500 worth of his goods.
Over the next two days, police twice chased the U-Haul truck. The driver escaped the first chase when the driver, later identified as Davis, rammed and disabled two patrol cars. Officers arrested Davis a day later at a home on 30th Street.
Just hours after Davis’ arrest, police saw Brandon Barfield driving the U-Haul, and chased it again. Barfield wrecked and tried to run, but police caught up with him.
On April 20, Maj. J.D. Hawk identified Carver, Davis and Barfield as members of Ghostface Gangsters. Police later clarified that the three either were members or associates of the gang.
Detectives since have arrested Columbus suspects Cody Watson, 25, and Adam James Canada, 37, and identified them as members of the gang. In addition to drug and theft charges, both are accused of criminal gang activity.
Carver, Davis and Barfield have not been charged with criminal gang activity.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
