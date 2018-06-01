Police searching for white vehicle in connection with Alta Vista Drive homicide

More than a month after an Alta Vista Drive resident was shot to death while sitting in his vehicle in his garage, Columbus police have focused the search on a vehicle that was seen on the road in front of the home.
The investigation into the shooting death of Williams Meadows has revealed a two-door white cross over/ hatchback was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired, according to a statement released by police Friday morning.
Lt. Greg Touchberry called it a “possible suspect vehicle.”
“At this time, it appears as if an individual/individuals were traveling down Alta Vista Drive repeatedly firing a pistol,” Touchberry’s statement read. “One of those rounds struck Meadows.”
The Homicide Unit is asking for anyone that has any information about this vehicle or Meadows’ death to please call Cpl. Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
Meadows was found dead on the morning of April 29 of an apparent gunshot wound. The next morning, friends of Meadows came by his residence to visit.
The day before police had investigated shots fired in the area around 4 p.m.
Two officers responded to Alta Vista Drive and spoke with some residents. People in the vicinity of 1545 Alta Vista reported to the officers that they heard shots going through the tree line behind their houses, police said.
However the officers were unable to locate exactly where the shots had been fired or if anything/anyone had been struck, according to police.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments