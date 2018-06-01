Officer fires Taser to subdue woman armed with wooden club and knife on Oates Avenue

A Columbus police officer fired his Taser after a woman brandished a wooden club and knife during a domestic dispute Thursday on Oates Avenue.
Debra Tallman, 53, was subdued about 8:11 p.m., taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus and later booked into the Muscogee County Jail. She was charged with one count each of simple assault, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer, cruelty to children, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes. An initial hearing will be held Saturday in Recorder’s Court.
Officer Christopher Snipes and a second officer were called at 5:53 p.m. to 4000 Oates Ave. to a domestic dispute. Snipes and another officer were investigating the dispute when Tallman was found in the area.
While Snipes was trying to talk to the woman, Tallman is accused of attempting to hit the officer with a large wooden club. The woman also was armed with a pocket knife.
Snipes fired his less lethal Taser at the woman to subdue her. Police said emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to remove the probes from the woman.
Tallman was taken to the hospital and cleared to enter the county jail.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments