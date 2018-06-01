Man dies after struck by hit-and-run vehicle on Lato Road near Seale, Ala.

A Seale, Ala., man died early Friday after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle late Thursday on Lato Road, authorities said.
Rickey Mathews, 52, was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. at the scene of the crash, said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. His body will the transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
The coroner said the pedestrian was struck near the shoulder of Lato Road near Whitetail Road, about three miles east of Seale. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the 9:45 p.m. Thursday crash, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Anyone with information on the deadly crash should call Alabama State Troopers at 334-242-0700. The crash remains under investigation by the troopers.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments