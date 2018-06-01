Motorcycle rider dies after colliding with pickup truck east of Phenix City on U.S. 80

A 35-year-old Dothan, Ala., man is dead in Russell County after the 2001 Suzuki motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 at Brook Drive, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Horst Paul Klemptner was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m. Thursday near the 205 mile marker about 10 miles west of Phenix City, said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. His body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
The motorcycle, driven by Klemptner, struck a 2013 Nissan Frontier. Troopers said the driver of the Nissan wasn’t injured in the crash.
The collision remains under investigation by troopers.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
