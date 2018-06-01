Missing marijuana at center of dispute between man and woman, police said

Some missing marijuana was at the center of a Wednesday dispute between a man and woman on Crystal Drive, Columbus police said.
Brandon Wysinger, 25, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault during a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court. Judge Julius Hunter ordered him held on $15,000 bond and bound the charges over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Officer Joshua Staton said police were called to 6023 Crystal Drive about a domestic dispute. Wysinger left some marijuana at the house before he went to the store. An argument ensued after he returned home and couldn’t find the marijuana.
The woman’s hair was pulled before she was put in a head lock, the officer said.
The victim was in court Friday. She said the suspect called her on the phone and asked about dropping the charge but she refused.
After Wysinger’s arrest, a small amount of marijuana was found in a medicine bottle outside the home.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
