Woman accused of leaving two boys alone during trip to Atlanta, police said

A Friday trip to Atlanta has led Columbus police to charge a mother with reckless conduct after her two boys were found alone inside their apartment.
Tashawna L. Corley, 39, was taken into custody at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at her First Avenue apartment. She was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called about 6:46 p.m. Friday to 1925 First Ave. about two boys , ages 9 and 5, at home alone. Officers were told the boys had been alone since noon.
The boys told police that Corley, their mother, went to Atlanta. Police and a case worker from the Department of Family and Children Services were waiting for Corley when she returned from Atlanta.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
