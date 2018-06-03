Chase ends with crashed ATV as Chambers County residents help deputies arrest suspect

Alert residents of Chambers County helped deputies apprehend a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions, including Harris County, as the chase ended with a crashed ATV.
Justin Hill was arrested and charged with theft of property, attempting to elude and criminal trespass Friday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced. Hill also was charged with the outstanding warrants of first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and attempting to elude, the news release says.
Hill will be held in Chambers County Jail awaiting extradition for outstanding warrants of probation violation for larceny in Harris County, second-degree unlawful manufacturing in Randolph County, Ala., and probation violation for dangerous drugs in Baldwin County, Ala., according to the news release.
Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports that his office received a tip that Hill was in the Ridge Grove Community of Chambers County. The news release outlines the following narrative:
Deputies found what they believed to be Hill’s vehicle unoccupied behind a residence on County Road 471. As they searched for him in the area, one of the deputies saw Hill on County Road 48. The chase began on foot.
While fleeing, Hill entered and exited a residence on County Road 48, then ran into a wooded area along the road. The next time he was spotted, Hill was driving an ATV that deputies later learned was stolen.
Hill drove into the yard of a residence on County Road 48, where he circled back and crashed into a deputy’s vehicle. He then was arrested.
“Sheriff Lockhart would like to thank the community of Ridge Grove for their assistance by being observant and calling in the siting of Justin Hill as the day pursued,” the news release says. “He would also like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and Alabama Department of Corrections for assisting in taking Mr. Hill into custody.”
