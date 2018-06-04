Columbus man faces armed robbery charges after stealing Nikes at gunpoint, police say

A 21-year-old Columbus man charged with the armed robbery of two pair of Nike shoes is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond after his Recorder’s Court hearing Monday morning.
Darius Taylor, 21, was arrested last month after he took a pair of Jordan 12’s Special Edition valued at $450 and a pair of Nike Foam Abalone at gunpoint on the morning of May 26, police said. Judge Julius Hunter, as required by law, sent the case to Superior Court for bond to be set on the armed robbery charge.
Taylor was responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad placed by the victim, Columbus police officer Drew Osbon said. The two set up a meeting and Taylor arrived at the location on Catalina Drive in a dark sedan, Osbon said.
Taylor was sitting in the passenger seat and the victim recognized him as the person he had been communicating with on Facebook. The victim approached the car and Taylor pulled a pistol in his left hand, held it in front of him and aimed it at the victim, Osbon said.
“He pointed the gun at him and said, ‘Give me the shoes,’” Osbon told the court.
The victim gave up the shoes and the car left. The victim them called 911 to report the robbery and identified Taylor as the suspect through Facebook photos.
Taylor was arrested two days later on the armed robbery charge.
The victim was not in court because he was recently arrested on unrelated family violence charges, Osbon told the judge.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
