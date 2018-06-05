Watch as man confronts two men during "smash and grab" theft
At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, Auburn Police responded to a theft in progress at a business located at 1600 Opelika Road. Two male suspects entered the business, broke two glass display cases and stole jewelry items with an undisclosed value.
Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
George William “Bill” Snipes, 64, so far faces 18 counts of theft by taking. His Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich tried Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to get his client’s $1.3 million bond reduced, but Judge Julius Hunter refused.
Defense attorney Jerry Froelich represented George William "Bill" Snipes during a court hearing Wednesday morning. Snipes is accused of stealing millions of dollars in insurance claim settlements from his clients. This happened after the hearing.
The Georgia State Patrol and other enforcement agencies visited Columbus Thursday for their "Make Your Summer Click" campaign. Officials want you to remember to always wear seat belts and life jackets on the road or on the water, and obey the laws.
Stacey Jackson, attorney for accused kidnapper Markel Ervin, said his client did not lead his former girlfriend against her will last month. Jackson said evidence and testimony shows that the victim ran away from home.
With the help of Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and chaplain Neil Richardson, artist Bo Bartlett is teaching inmates in the Muscogee County Jail to use art to express their emotions, and tell their stories, in the art in jails program.
Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
Attorneys for Johnny Lee Gates presented evidence Monday they say shows prosecutors here in the 1970s demonstrated “a systematic pattern of discrimination” in keeping black residents off juries of death-penalty cases of black defendants.
Columbus police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon near the area of the Star Food Mart on 35th Street and River Road. Traffic in the area was being diverted as police continued their investigation.
Judge Julius Hunter ordered a mental and physical evaluation of Torrie Beard,22, the man charged in connection to a Tuesday shooting. Hunter also sent the case to Superior Court without bond on the two most serious charges Beard faces.
Columbus, Ga., columnist and veteran Ledger-Enquirer reporter Tim Chitwood witnesses a serial killer's execution. Here are excerpts of his remarks given to members of the media after Carlton Gary's execution. Chitwood was the media monitor for the
The police chief who helped catch a serial killer feels no sympathy seeing him executed.“Watching that had no effect on me whatsoever,” Police Chief Ricky Boren said of Carlton Gary’s execution. “Carlton got what was prescribed for him as his fate
Condemned Stocking Strangler Carlton Gary was executed at 10:33 p.m. and he did not accept a final prayer or make a final statement, according to a spokeswoman with the Georgia Department of Corrections.
During each session of Columbus Recorder's Court, Judge Julius Hunter takes time to inform those with a case before the court to tell them their rights. These are your rights, as articulated by Hunter during a recent Recorder's Court session.