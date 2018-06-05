Embattled Columbus attorney Bill Snipes disbarred for multiple violations

The Georgia Supreme Court issued an order on Monday disbarring a Columbus attorney accused of stealing more than $1 million from his clients in an insurance settlement scam that went on for about five years.
George William “Bill” Snipes, who has practiced locally since 1979, was suspended indefinitely in March and the State Bar of Georgia requested that he be disbarred. Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich said last week that his client was not contesting the request for him to lose his law license.
The move became official with the Supreme Court order.
The Supreme Court said Snipes violated the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct involving the attorney-client relationship.
Although the order did not specify the misconduct, the rules cited indicated he was found to have exceeded his authority granted by clients, failed to act with reasonable diligence in representing his clients and collected fees without an accounting to the client.
Other rules violations indicated he misused his legal trust account, engaged in conduct involving dishonesty or misrepresentation and failed to cooperate or respond to the State Bar in its investigation.
Snipes is also in serious legal trouble, facing 18 counts of theft by taking. He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail on a $1.3 million bond.
The State Bar investigation into Snipes’ conduct started late last year. One of the reasons for the emergency suspension in March was that Snipes had failed to respond to the complaints filed with the State Bar.
Snipes was notified by mail on Oct. 27, 2017, of the complaints against him. A month later, he acknowledged he had received the notice of investigation. He failed to file a response with the Office of the General Counsel or the Investigative Panel of the State Disciplinary Board, according to the motion for suspension.
Snipes has been a solo practitioner since January 2012, with an office at 1300 Wynnton Road, Suite 101. Previously, he practiced with his two brothers, David and Robert, until the partnership was dissolved in early 2012.
The five complaints with the State Bar all alleged illegal and unethical activity after he left the partnership with his brothers.
In each of the State Bar complaints, the former clients claim that Bill Snipes settled cases involving automobile accidents without informing them, forged their signatures on settlement documents, and when the insurance company sent the settlement checks to Bill Snipes, he kept the money and did not inform his clients.
The Columbus police financial crimes division began to investigate Bill Snipes in January. They issued arrest warrants in April on 18 counts of theft by taking. It involved nine former clients who claimed that Bill Snipes stole more than $1.2 million from them.
Bill Snipes eluded authorities for more than six weeks before turning himself in over the Memorial Day weekend. He appeared in Recorder’s Court on May 30, where Froelich argued unsuccessfully to have the bond reduced.
During the hearing, Detective Crystal Hatcher said the ongoing investigation continues to find new victims.
“I have nine victims with 18 counts represented today and that is just the tip of the iceberg,” Hatcher said.
Chuck Williams
