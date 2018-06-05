Three women charged with prostitution in North Highland and Cusseta Road sweep

Three women were charged with prostitution and other charges Monday during an investigation by the Special Operations Unit, Columbus police said.
The suspects were identified as Nicole Wilson, 46, Cindy Hurst, 42, and Lisa Foster , 57, all of Columbus. They are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said special agent Travis Contreras was in an unmarked police car in the North Highland area when he stopped at Third Avenue and 35th Street. At the intersection, Foster entered the agent’s car and agreed to perform oral sex for $20. Foster was taken into custody on prostitution charge after the agent’s car was stopped by officers on 35th Street near Sixth Avenue.
Almost an hour later, the agent stopped at 28th Avenue and Cusseta Road where Wilson told the officer to meet her at another location, 28th Avenue and Lee Street. She entered the officer’s car there and said she would have sex with the officer but refused after he offered only $20.
After leaving the agent’s care, she was arrested about 2:57 p.m. on charges for possession of marijuana and loitering for the purpose of prostitution.
The same agent saw Hurst walking on Cusseta Road near 28th Avenue about five minutes later. He talked briefly with the woman and she entered his vehicle. Hurst is accused of agreeing to perform oral sex on the officer for $20 before she was taken into custody on 30th Avenue. She was charged with possession of a drug related object and prostitution. The staff at the jail found a glass smoking pipe between her legs.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments