Death investigation ongoing after missing Columbus man found floating in lake

More than two months after he was last seen in Columbus, the decomposed body of Jeffery Melton was found May 25 in Walter F. George Lake in Fort Gaines, Ga.
A fisherman found Melton, 57, floating about a quarter mile from River Bluff Park on the lake, Quitman County Coroner Ivey Bellflower said Tuesday. The body was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation used dental records to help identify Melton, Bellflower said.
Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick of the Special Victims Unit at the Columbus Police Department said the GBI notified Columbus police about the missing person on Monday. “We just closed the missing person case,” she said.
Melton’s body is still at the GBI crime lab and authorities still don’t have a definite cause of death. “I don’t know where he went in or when,” the coroner said.
The body had been in the water about two months, he said. His body wasn’t identifiable when it was found.
Nelly Miles, director of public affairs for the GBI, said the Sylvester office conducted a death investigation of the man recovered from the lake. Melton was positively identified Monday by the Medical Examiner’s Officer.
“The investigation has now been turned over to the Columbus Police Department,” Miles said in a statement.
When he was reported missing in early April, he was described as 5 feet , 8 inches tall and weighed 160 pounds. He was partially blind and had severe health issues.
Ben Wright
