File Photo
File Photo Ledger-Enquirer
File Photo Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on 13th Street

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

June 07, 2018 11:09 AM

A 30-year old man was killed early Thursday after he was struck by a truck on 13th Street near Bradley Drive, authorities said.

Diandre Setalsingh was pronounced dead of blunt force head, neck and chest injuries at 12:50 a.m., said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Worley said the Setalsingh was walking southeast on 13th Street when a pickup truck struck him.

The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  