Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on 13th Street

A 30-year old man was killed early Thursday after he was struck by a truck on 13th Street near Bradley Drive, authorities said.
Diandre Setalsingh was pronounced dead of blunt force head, neck and chest injuries at 12:50 a.m., said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Worley said the Setalsingh was walking southeast on 13th Street when a pickup truck struck him.
The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments