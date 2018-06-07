Two teen girls accused of flooding man’s apartment with 55-gallon fish tank

Two teen girls are accused of flooding a man’s apartment on Caspian Drive after they were ordered to leave, Columbus police said.
Danae Michelle Satcher, 18, and Emoni Amore Wilson, 19, both of Columbus turned themselves in Monday at the Public Safety Center on outstanding warrants, stemming from the May 2 damage at an apartment. Each was charged with four counts of criminal damage to property second degree.
During a Thursday appearance before Judge Julius Hunter, defense attorney Mark Shelnutt asked Hunter to consider reducing the bond from $80,000 on each count. The bond was reduced after Shelnutt and assistant district attorney Matt Brown agreed to $40,000 per count for $160,000 total bond for each suspect.
A hearing was set for 2 p.m. Monday because the officer wasn’t available for the Thursday hearing. Brown said the teens must stay away from 3816 Caspian Drive if they are able to make bond.
Police were called to the Caspian Drive apartment on May 2 to check on apartment damage. Brown noted the apartment was flooded from damage to a 55-gallon fish tank. Three other apartments also were damaged.
Shelnutt said both teens deny causing any damage to the man’s apartment or other apartments. The girls were asked to leave the apartment before the damage.
“This guy was mad at them,” Shelnutt said. “You will see . It will come out. The guy got upset with them and asked them to move out. They packed their stuff and got out.”
Shelnutt said they didn’t damage the property. “We will be interested to see what evidence they claim,” he said after the hearing.
One girl’s mother was at the apartment when they moved. Satcher just graduated from high school and wants to join the Army. “She is sitting in jail,” he said.
The girls turned themselves in to police after they heard about the outstanding warrants.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
