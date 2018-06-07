Man ate marijuana after he was stopped for defective headlight, police said

A 19-year-old man ate his marijuana Wednesday after his car was stopped bad headlight on Manchester Expressway and Second Avenue, Columbus police said.
Nolen Brandt Ryals, 19, was charged with tampering with evidence and having a defective headlight. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
Police said his vehicle was stopped about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Manchester Expressway at Second Avenue. Police said he ate marijuana to prevent police from finding the illegal drug.
Police only found a plastic bag with marijuana residue hanging from the teen’s pocket.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments