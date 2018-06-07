Truck driver charged with homicide by vehicle in pedestrian’s death near Bradley Drive

The driver of a pickup truck has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the death of Diandre Setalsingh while he was walking on Buena Vista Road early Thursday.
Henry Lorenzo Cobb, 31, of Columbus was taken into custody more than two hours after the 12:50 a.m. crash. Cobb , a dishwasher at Newks Eatery , also was charged with one count each of failure to report an accident with death, hit and run and improper tires . He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Setalsingh, 30, of Columbus was pronounced dead of blunt force head, neck and chest injuries at 12:50 a.m. at the scene, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Worley said that Setalsingh was walking southeast on Buena Vista Road when a blue 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck struck him.
Columbus police said Cobb failed to render aid to the victim, left the scene of the crash and failed to immediately report it to police. Four unsafe tires were found on the pickup truck, including one with tire tread below the legal depth showing the steel belt.
The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
