Bloodied woman found near apartment; man charged with assault

A Columbus man faces an aggravated assault charge after a bloodied 57-year-old woman was found near Hunter’s Run Apartments early Friday, police said.
Moses Lee Echols Jr., 59, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and robbery by intimidation in the 2:06 a.m. dispute at 5358 Woodruff Farm Road. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Saturday.
Police were called to the apartment complex to check on an injured person. At the scene, police heard a woman in a white dress calling for help .
The woman told police that she was beaten and choked after a dispute with the suspect in his apartment. With her eyes almost swollen shut and unable to drive, she left the apartment and tried to find someone to help her.
Police took Echols into custody after blood was found in his apartment.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
