Nude woman swinging wrench arrested on 44th Street

A nude woman swinging a wrench was arrested on 44th Street near Second Avenue Friday, Columbus police said.
Kristi Hunter , 34, was taken into custody at 5:10 p.m. and held in the Muscogee County Jail. She faces one count each of public indecency and criminal trespass during a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the area to check on a woman with no clothing and swinging a wrench. At the scene, police said the woman hurled the wrench at a Dodge Ram and struck the pickup truck.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
