Fight at Walmart in Columbus results in multiple criminal charges

A fight at a Walmart in Columbus before sunrise Sunday morning resulted in multiple criminal charges.
Robert John Russell, 29, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a knife or cutting tool, battery, terroristic threats and obstruction of an officer.
According to the Columbus Police Department’s report, an officer was dispatched at 1:40 a.m. to the Walmart at 5448 Whittlesey Blvd. in reference to a fight.
One female and one male victim are listed, but their injuries and condition aren’t mentioned.
