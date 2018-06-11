Chief assistant district attorney held at gunpoint by his son, Columbus police say

A family dispute turned violent Saturday night when one of Muscogee County’s top law enforcement officials was kidnapped and held at gunpoint, according to Columbus police.
Christopher Whitaker, 30, is in the Muscogee County Jail facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning.
Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Alonza Whitaker was attempting to take his son to a hotel, according to the police report. While doing so, the younger Whitaker asked his father to take him by a residence on Nina Street, according to police.
Christopher Whitaker then returned to the vehicle with a gun “and held it in a threatening manner,” police said. Christopher Whitaker told his father to take him to get a 2013 Dodge Dart, police said.
Alonza Whitaker took his son to the vehicle, according to police, and Christopher Whitaker left in the Dodge. Alonza Whitaker, who was not harmed in the incident, reported the incident to police early Sunday, according to reports.
Alonza Whitaker, reached Monday morning, declined to comment, calling it “a personal matter.”
It was the second time in less than three weeks that Christopher Whitaker had been arrested on gun charges involving a dispute with family members. He was arrested May 24 on another gun-related charge. He was accused of pulling a gun on his brother during an argument at a Wilbur Drive residence, according to police records.
He was charged with pointing a pistol or gun, which is a misdemeanor.
On May 31, Alonza Whitaker appeared the Recorder’s Court hearing and requested his son be placed in a treatment facility, telling the judge he did not want him free, but instead wanted him to seek treatment. Whitaker briefly addressed the judge and Assistant District Attorney Matt Brown, who was prosecutor in the hearing.
Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter ordered Christopher Whitaker be released on his own recognizance provided he get in a treatment facility. The judge did not specify the type of treatment facility.
Christopher Whitaker was released from jail that day, but faces a state court arraignment on the charge in July 27.
One of the conditions was the bond would be revoked if Christopher Whitaker got into any legal trouble while he was out on bond, Hunter said.
District Attorney Julia Slater on Monday said if the case is bound over to Superior Court during the Recorder’s Court hearing, she will ask the Georgia Attorney General to reassign the case to another officer because of a conflict of interest.
