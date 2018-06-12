Two men shot at Eagles Trace Apartments

Two men were shot Monday afternoon at Eagles Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road , Columbus police said.
No report on the victims condition was available in the 6:10 p.m.shooting at 2001 Torch Hill Road. Both were treated in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus.
After officers arrived on the scene, police said one man was transported by ambulance while the second was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
Police are still looking for a suspect in the aggravated assault case.
No other information was available on the shooting which remains under investigation by the Robbery/Assault Unit.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
