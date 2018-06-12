Driver traveling wrong way on U.S. 280 kills Phenix City woman

A head-on collision on U.S. Highway 280 East in Opelika has left a Phenix City woman and an Auburn, Ala., man dead, authorities said.
Gail Lee, 70, of Phenix City and Ki Tack Lim, 32, of Auburn were pronounced dead of blunt-force injuries at 11:45 p.m. Monday at the scene of the crash, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
Harris said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called at 11:17 p.m. about a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lane on Highway 280. Deputies were searching for the vehicle before it was located 2 minutes later.
Authorities said it appears that Lim was traveling west on the wrong side of the divided highway when he collided head-on with Lee. It’s unknown how long Lim may have been traveling on the wrong side of the road.
Tests will be conducted to determine if alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the coroner said.
Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by Lee County Coroner’s office and the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
