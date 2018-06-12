Man identified as victim now charged in Eagles Trace Apartments shooting

One of two victims in Monday’s shooting at Eagles Trace Apartments now faces an aggravated assault charge, Columbus police said late Tuesday.
Jasaan Alexis Marion, 19, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is also charged with one count of reckless conduct and violation of probation and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court..
Marion and another man were treated for non life-threatening injuries in the 6:10 p.m. shooting at 2001 Torch Hill Road, Police Sgt. Harvey Hatcher said. One was treated in the emergency room and released while the second was admitted at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus, he said.
After officers arrived on the scene, police said one man was transported by ambulance while the second was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. The shooting took place in the parking lot near the mail boxes at the apartment complex.
Hatcher said no cause of the shooting has been determined but it was part of an ongoing dispute.
