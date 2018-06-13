Judge orders mental evaluation of man accused of holding his father at gunpoint

The Recorder’s Court hearing for a man accused of holding his father, Muscogee County Chief Assistant District Attorney Alonza Whitaker, at gunpoint was delayed Wednesday when the arresting police officer was not available.
Christopher Whitaker’s hearing was rescheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. Judge Michael Joyner, at the request of Assistant Public Defender Robin King, asked jail personnel to do a mental evaluation.
Alonza Whitaker appeared in court as the victim, but did not speak.
Christopher Whitaker, 30, is facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was arrested Sunday after a family dispute turned violent late Saturday.
Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Alonza Whitaker was attempting to take his son to a hotel, according to a police report. While doing so, the younger Whitaker asked his father to take him by a residence on Nina Street, according to police.
Christopher Whitaker then returned to the vehicle with a gun “and held it in a threatening manner,” police said. Christopher Whitaker told his father to take him to get a 2013 Dodge Dart, police said.
Alonza Whitaker took his son to the vehicle, according to police, and Christopher Whitaker left in the Dodge. Alonza Whitaker, who was not harmed in the incident, reported the incident to police early Sunday, according to reports.
It was the second time in less than three weeks that Christopher Whitaker had been arrested on gun charges involving a dispute with family members. He was arrested May 24 on another gun-related charge. He was accused of pulling a gun on his brother during an argument at a Wilbur Drive residence, according to police records.
He was charged with pointing a pistol or gun, which is a misdemeanor.
In a May hearing, Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter ordered Christopher Whitaker be released on his own recognizance provided he get in a treatment facility. The judge did not specify the type of treatment facility.
The Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office will ask the Georgia attorney general to assign another prosecutor because of the conflict of interest, District Attorney Julia Slater said earlier this week.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments