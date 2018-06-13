Two charged at Club Fetish after woman found dancing totally nude

A woman and a man were charged early Wednesday after police found a woman dancing totally nude at Club Fetish on Armour Road.
Princess Sade Garrett, 24, of Midland was charged with nude dancing and Pernell Lee Smith, 40, of Columbus was charged for allowing her to dance. Both were taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
Police entered the 4504 Armour Road nightclub after a police officer smelled marijuana coming from the establishment. Inside, the officer found Garrett dancing totally nude which is a violation of a city ordinance. Smith was arrested for allowing Garrett to dance nude in violation of the ordinance.
Totally nude dancing, appearing nude or dancing involving acts of public indecency are banned under the ordinance. The law also states that any owner, manager, operator or other responsible person that allows a person to dance totally nude or dance shall be guilty under the ordinance.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments