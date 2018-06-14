Death of 3-week-old girl at Chase Homes under investigation

The death of a 3-week-old girl is under investigation after she was found unresponsive in a Chase Homes apartment, authorities said Thursday.
Janaiah Sakeemah Luke was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday by a doctor in the pediatric emergency room at Piedmont Hospital’s midtown campus, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. The infant’s body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur on Friday for an autopsy.
Bryan said the baby was sleeping face down on her mother’s chest in bed with the father in their apartment at 1925 Second Ave. The father awoke first and found the child not breathing.
The father ran next door to a neighbor and they both flagged down a passing Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy who was patrolling in the area at 9:56 p.m. The deputy started CPR and called emergency medical services personnel to transport the child to the hospital.
Bryan said the staff worked to revive the child at the hospital but was unsuccessful. No foul play is suspected in the death.
Detectives from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene to assume the death investigation.
