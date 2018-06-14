Judge drops charges against victim, suspect in Eagles Trace Apartments shooting

Charges against a man accused in Monday’s shooting at Eagles Trace Apartments were dismissed Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jasaan Alexis Marion, 19, was facing one count of reckless conduct and aggravated assault in the 6:18 p.m. shooting at 2001 Torch Hill Road. Police Detective Delante’ Odom asked Judge Michael Joyner to dismiss the charges during a 9 a.m. hearing.
Marion’s defense attorney Stacey Jackson said he’s pleased with the news. After warrants were issued for Marion, Odom continued the investigation and interviewed more witnesses, including Marion on Wednesday, Jackson said.
Based on the investigation, he believed or made the determination that it was a self defense case. “It basically means my client had not violated the law,” he said. “I was pleased.”
Police said the shooting was sparked from an ongoing dispute between Marion and another man. The shooting between the two men left Marion and a third man injured.
The gunfire erupted in the parking lot near the mail boxes at the apartment complex, police said.
Marion was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus and released. Police are still looking for the other suspect.
