Medical records sought in 3-week-old girl’s death at Chase Homes

Medical records are sought in Wednesday’s death of a 3-week-old girl at Chase Homes in Columbus, authorities said Friday.
The investigation in the death of Janaiah Sakeemah Luke is pending a review of the child’s medical records along with the death investigation, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said after an autopsy was completed at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur. A review of the records will take an additional three to four weeks, the coroner said.
Janaiah was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday by a doctor in the pediatric emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus.
Bryan said a re-enactment of what occurred in the parent’s bedroom also was presented to officials at the crime lab. “We sent the re-enactment with the body,” the coroner said.
The baby was sleeping face down on her mother’s chest in bed with the father in their apartment at 1925 Second Ave., he said. The father awoke first and found the child not breathing.
The father ran next door to a neighbor and they both flagged down a passing Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy who was patrolling in the area at 9:56 p.m. The deputy started CPR and called emergency medical services personnel to transport the child to the hospital.
Bryan said the staff worked to revive the child at the hospital but was unsuccessful. No foul play is suspected in the death.
The death remains under investigation by the GBI crime lab and the Columbus Police Department.
