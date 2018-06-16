Bad brake light leads Columbus police to $1,960 in meth on Fifth Avenue

A bad brake light led police to the seizure of meth valued at $1,960 after a car was stopped on Fifth Avenue Friday morning, Columbus police said.
Delray Marquese Thomas, 30, of Columbus taken into custody at 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of 12th Street. He was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, having an inoperative brake light and possession of marijuana. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 1:30 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
A motor squad officer was patrolling on Fifth Avenue when a 2006 PT Cruiser was spotted with an inoperative brake light. With a loud smell of marijuana in the vehicle, Thomas was directed to step out of the car. Police found 19.6 grams of meth with a street value of $1,960.
A small amount of marijuana was found abandoned in the police cruiser after Thomas was transported to the county jail.
