Columbus police say man fatally shot near package store in Columbus Historic District

A man was shot and killed outside of a residence on Third Avenue Monday afternoon in Columbus' Historic District, Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Third Avenue.
By
Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.

Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case

Crime

Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case

The police chief who helped catch a serial killer feels no sympathy seeing him executed.“Watching that had no effect on me whatsoever,” Police Chief Ricky Boren said of Carlton Gary’s execution. “Carlton got what was prescribed for him as his fate