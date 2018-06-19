Police investigating second Columbus infant death in less than a week

For the second time in less than a week, Columbus police are investigating the death of an infant.
Daniela Moedano, 4 months and 18 days old, was pronounced dead Saturday night at Piedmont Columbus Regional's midtown campus pediatric emergency room.
The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy results did not determine the cause of death, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Tuesday.
The family lived in a trailer on Marathon Drive. The baby was found by the father face down on a bed and unresponsive more than an hour after being placed down for a nap, Bryan said. The family called 911 and the baby was taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel. The baby was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m., shortly after arriving at the hospital.
There were no signs of foul play or trauma, Bryan said.
Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the case was under investigation and detectives were awaiting the final autopsy report, which could take up to six months..
It is the second such case in a week.
The death of a 3-week-old girl is under investigation after she was found unresponsive on June 13 in a Chase Homes apartment, according to authorities. Janaiah Sakeemah Luke was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m. by a doctor in the pediatric emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional's midtown campus, Bryan said. The infant’s body was transported to the crime lab in Decatur on Friday for an autopsy.
Comments