First he gave a guy a ride and $15 - then the guy pulled a gun and robbed him

Two good deeds did not go unpunished when a motorist first gave Kennedy Akeame Fortson a ride from a Columbus liquor store, and then gave him $15.
And in return, Fortson pulled out a Bersa .380-caliber handgun, ordered the driver to get out, and drove off in the good Samaritan’s 2015 Hyundai Sonata, valued at $16,000.
That was on July 22, 2016. The next day, police searching for the stolen Sonata saw Fortson driving it on Andrews Road, where Officer Michael Wilson tried to stop it.
Fortson sped away, racing to Victory Drive, starting a three-minute chase that was cut short when he wrecked the Hyundai and ran, before officers caught him.
For these deeds, he at first was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, fleeing from police, obstructing police, having no driver’s license, being a convicted felon with a firearm and two counts of using a gun to commit a crime.
His punishment came Monday when he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of hijacking a motor vehicle, instead of armed robbery, and to aggravated assault and four of the other counts, two of which were dismissed. Judge Ben Land sentenced Fortson to 15 years in prison with eight to serve and the rest on probation.
Prosecutor Veronica Hansis and defense attorney Nancy Miller negotiated the plea deal.
In summarizing the case, Hansis said the victim saw Fortson at the Cusseta Package Store, 288 23rd Ave., where he offered Fortson a ride. He later gave Fortson the $15 before Fortson pulled the gun and ordered the driver to get out.
The police chase ended the next day when Fortson, 26, crashed into a tree, Hansis said.
According to court records, Fortson’s previous conviction was for third-degree burglary in Russell County, Ala., on Jan. 14, 2014. That offense is the equivalent of second-degree burglary in Georgia, a felony, Hansis said.
