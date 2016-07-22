Detective: Columbus man admitted to molesting two girls under age of 10

A 29-year-old man admitted to molesting two girls under the age of 10 in a home multiple times before April 16, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Curtis Andrew Williams of Columbus pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of enticing a child for indecent purpose and two other charges.
Judge Michael Joyner ordered him held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Amanda Hogan said the Special Victims Unit received a call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday about a delayed report of multiple child molestation incidents that happened in a home less than a mile away from St. Marys Road.
Authorities conducted a forensic interview with the victims the following morning around 11 a.m. The girls, who are sisters, told authorities there were multiple occasions before April 16 when Williams took them into a bedroom individually and removed his clothes.
They both gave detailed accounts of the reported incidents.
“Through our training experiences, your honor, a (child) cannot describe an incident like that unless it really happened,” Hogan testified.
Police said they conducted a background check into Williams, who was on probation at the time. It stated the defendant was charged with criminal attempt rape and aggravated child molestation stemming from a 2004 incident involving a 12-year-old boy.
Hogan said the charges were reduced to child molestation, which he was ordered to serve two years after being convicted of the crime. In 2007, he failed to register as a sex offender, she told the judge.
“He denied the accusations all the way up until last night, stating this never happened...,” Hogan said. “He was very cooperative the whole time, but about two hours into our interview he did admit that he touched these children.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
