Man, 20, charged with murder of Deonn Carter

A 20-year-old man was charged with the murder of Deonn Carter, the autistic man who died 11 days after he was shot Aug. 9 during an armed robbery attempt outside of his Armour Road home, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick confirmed.
Travarus Daiquan Thomas was charged with murder in connection with the incident, according to police.
Slouchick said another individual is in custody in relation to the incident and other warrants have been issued. The names of the other suspects were not immediately released.
As a bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, Carter developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shop there regularly.
“When you go in there, he knows everybody in the fire department. He knows your rank. He knows what station you’re at. He knows what squad you work on,” said Sgt. Richard Barfield, who works at Fire Station 6 on Brown Avenue. “He’s the same way with the police department. He knows everybody.”
When Columbus emergency service personnel responded to shooting that occurred around 9:28 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Britt David apartment complex, they were shocked to learn that Carter was the victim.
Carter was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he’s intially listed in stable condition. At 11:41 a.m. Saturday, the 31-year-old man was pronounced dead of a pulmonary embolism in the intensive care unit.
His body was sent to the state crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
