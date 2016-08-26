Here are the three still wanted in the Deonn Carter murder case

Murder warrants have been issued for three of the five men police have linked to the death of 31-year-old Deonn Carter, an autistic man who died 11 days after being shot during an armed robbery attempt, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick confirmed.
All five suspects were identified as Tauron Stepney, 18, Quamaine Thomas, 18, Dequoyae Waldon, 22, Tyquez D. Davis, 18, and Travarus Thomas, 20. Travarus Thomas and Davis were taken into custody Thursday on murder charges, but officials are still searching for the others.
Police said the wanted individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.
As a bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, Carter developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shop there regularly.
“When you go in there, he knows everybody in the fire department. He knows your rank. He knows what station you’re at. He knows what squad you work on,” said Sgt. Richard Barfield, who works at Fire Station 6 on Brown Avenue. “He’s the same way with the police department. He knows everybody.”
When Columbus emergency service personnel responded to shooting that occurred around 9:28 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Britt David apartment complex, they were shocked to learn that Carter was the victim.
Carter was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he’s intially listed in stable condition. At 11:41 a.m. Saturday, he man was pronounced dead of a pulmonary embolism in the intensive care unit.
His body was sent to the state crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
