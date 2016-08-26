Former Eufaula magistrate accused of taking more than $2,500 from city

A former Municipal Court magistrate in Eufaula, Ala., was indicted last week on three felony charges in connection with the theft of more than $2,500 from the city, Attorney General Luther Strange said Friday in a release.
Kimberly Kveta Smith was indicted on first-degree theft, an ethics violation and computer tampering in the indictment returned on Aug. 17. Also known as as Kimberly Smith Thomas, she was released from the Barbour County Jail on $50,000 bond after she surrendered Friday to agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.
Evidence in the case was presented to the grand jury on Aug. 16. The indictment charges Smith with first-degree theft of more than $2,500 from the city of Eufaula. She also is accused of violating the state ethics law by using her public position for personal gain and computer tampering.
Smith faces a maximum of two to 20 years for each of the three felony counts if she is convicted in the case.
Strange commended Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman of his Special Prosecutions Division and thanked the city of Eufaula, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Examiners .
No other details about the charges or the indictment were available.
