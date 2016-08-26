Shooting at Lake Harding leaves one man dead

A shooting at Lake Harding has left one man dead in the 100 block of Lee Road 361 in Valley, Ala., and another found in the victim’s vehicle, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris at the scene of the shooting. The victim who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head was found in a bedroom.
The shooting investigation is ongoing and no suspect has been arrested.
The sheriff’s office was called about 3:27 p.m. CST from a person reporting a possible shooting. More than two hours later at 6 p.m., Valley police officers located a vehicle accident and found a 30-year-old man with the vehicle. Authorities said the vehicle was owned by the gunshot victim.
A handgun was found in the vehicle and the man was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for injuries sustained in the accident.
During a preliminary investigation, officials said the man found in the vehicle was living at the victim’s home.
