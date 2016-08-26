Third suspect arrested in Deonn Carter case

A third suspect has been taken into custody as a suspect in the homicide of Deonn Carter.
Dequoyae Devon Waldon was taken into custody on Aug. 26. Police are still looking for two other suspects, Quamaine Thomas and Tauron Stepney. Officials said the wanted suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Tyquez D. Davis, 18, and Travarus Daiquan Thomas, 19, were arrested Friday morning and charged with Carter’s murder. The preliminary hearing for Davis and Travarus Thomas is set for 9 a.m. Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
When Columbus emergency service personnel responded to shooting that occurred around 9:28 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Britt David apartment complex, they were shocked to learn that Carter was the victim.
Carter was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he’s intially listed in stable condition. At 11:41 a.m. Saturday, the 31-year-old man was pronounced dead of a pulmonary embolism in the intensive care unit.
Anyone with information concerning the case or the three wanted men are urged to call Detective Darrell Middle Brooks with the Robbery/Assault Division at 334-653-3400 or 911.
Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.
